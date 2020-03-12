ACHENBACH, MICHAEL ALAN — A visitation will be held on Monday, March 16, 2020, from 5 to 6 p.m. with a funeral service beginning at 6 p.m. at Legacy Cremation and Funeral Service – Anderson. Visit https://legacycremationfuneral.com/obits/michael-alan-achenbach/ for more information on the service.

FILBRUN, SHAROL D. — Service 2 p.m. Friday at Fall Creek Meetinghouse, 3232 W. 25th St., Anderson, with visitation there 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday.

HILL, ALICE I. — The family will receive friends at her residence, 5933 N. Olivia Drive, Alexandria, from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 15, 2020.

HOWARD, EUGENE — Services 1 p.m. March 13, 2020, Alexandria First Baptist Church. Visitation at Noffze Funeral Home, Alexandria, Thursday, 4 to 7 p.m. or Friday at the church after noon.

MILLER, ROBERT WARREN — Visitation on Friday, March 13, 2020, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Brown-Butz-Diedring Funeral Service, Anderson. Funeral service Saturday, March 14, 2020, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in Anderson.

