EHRLICH, BARBARA LEE (STUCKEY) — She was preceded in death by husband, William “Bill” Ehrlich. Survivors include three children, three grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. Visitation 4 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 12, at Legacy Funeral Service-Anderson, with service at 5:30 p.m.
GRAY, BRYAN C. — 57, died May 10, 2021. Services will be Friday, May 14, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Rozelle-Johnson Funeral Service. Visitation one hour prior. Please use west front entrance. Full obit at www.rozelle-johnson.com.
HUDSON, LYNNETTA JO — 61, Muncie, died May 8, 2021, at home. Visitation is Wednesday, May 12, 2021, from 1 to 2 p.m. Funeral service at 2 p.m. at Rozelle-Johnson Funeral Service. Burial will follow in Anderson Memorial Park Cemetery. View full obit and post condolences at www.rozelle-johnson.com.
SOUTHERLAND, REBECCA — 55, of Anderson died on May 7, 2021. Graveside service at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 13, 2021, at Bronnenberg Cemetery, Chesterfield. Post online condolences and view obituary at www.rozelle-johnson.com.
THURMAN, MARK CHARLES — 49, died Aug. 6, 2020. Graveside service at East Maplewood Cemetery, Saturday, May 15, 2021, at 11 a.m. with Pastor David Coplin officiating. Memorial contributions to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. Rozelle-Johnson Funeral Service handled local arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.