GRAY, BRYAN C. — Service 2 p.m. Friday, May 14, 2021, at Rozelle-Johnson Funeral Service. Visitation one hour prior. Please use west front entrance.
HALL, KAYLYN MARIE ROSE — 17, Anderson, died May 7, 2021. Funeral service noon Friday. Visitation one hour prior to service at Rozelle-Johnson Funeral Service. Contributions to Humane Society, American Cancer or her family. View obit and post condolences at www.rozelle-johnson.com.
SOUTHERLAND, REBECCA — Graveside service at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 13, 2021, at Bronnenberg Cemetery, Chesterfield.
THURMAN, MARK CHARLES — Graveside service at East Maplewood Cemetery, Saturday, May 15, 2021, at 11 a.m.
