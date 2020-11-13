BEVELHIMER, ALLEN MICHAEL — Service will be at 10 a.m. Friday at Rozelle-Johnson Funeral Service, Anderson.
KELLEY, JACQUELYN E. — Service 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at Madison Park Church of God in Anderson. Friends may call from 12:30 p.m. until the service.
MOBERLY, VIRGINIA H. — A graveside service will take place at 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 30, at Memorial Park Cemetery, Anderson, with Ned Clark officiating. Rozelle-Johnson Funeral Service handled the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.