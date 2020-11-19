BESS, INEZ EILEEN — Funeral service Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Brown-Butz-Diedring Funeral Home, Anderson. Burial will be in Cicero Cemetery in Cicero. Visitation from 11 a.m. until the time of service.
GARDNER, JOAN — 88, of Frankton, died Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at Community Hospital Anderson. Graveside service at noon on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at the Elwood City Cemetery. There will be no visitation. Full obituary: copherfeslermay.com.
SOKOL, MICHAEL T. “TOM” — 61, passed away Nov. 17, 2020. He is survived by his brothers and sisters. Private services honoring his life took place. Full obituary: www.brownbuzdiedring.com.
