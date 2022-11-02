DUPOUY, VELMA L. — 92, died at Summit Health and Living. Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 820 W. Madison St., Alexandria. Interment Vinson Cemetery-Summitville. No prior public visitation. Full obituary: www.owensmemorialservices.com.
Weather Alert
Weather Alert
...Dense fog is possible tonight through Wednesday morning across portions of Central Indiana... Fog is expected to develop later tonight across portions of central Indiana and diminish by mid morning tomorrow. Dense fog is possible, especially near and north of Interstate 70. If traveling later tonight or Wednesday morning, plan on extra time to arrive at your destination. Slow down, use your low beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.
Funeral Services: Nov. 2
|
Support local journalism
Local news, sports and entertainment when you want it.
Please consider subscribing so we can continue to bring you the best local news, sports and entertainment coverage.
Special Feature
Join host Emma Keith in exploring the criminal justice system that convicted and sentenced Rebecca Hogue, a Norman, Oklahoma mother found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of her son.