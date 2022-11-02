DUPOUY, VELMA L. — 92, died at Summit Health and Living. Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 820 W. Madison St., Alexandria. Interment Vinson Cemetery-Summitville. No prior public visitation. Full obituary: www.owensmemorialservices.com.

