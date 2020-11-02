CRAVENS, ANNA LEE — Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at Rozelle-Johnson Funeral Service, Anderson. Visitation will be two hours prior.
EILER, HARLEY DONALD — Funeral service will be at 11 a..m. Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home, Elwood.
PRECUP, RANDALL K. “RANDY”, 76, of Trafalgar and formerly of Anderson, passed away Oct. 31, 2020. Graveside services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, at East Hill Cemetery in Morgantown. Arrangements are entrusted to Meredith-Clark Funeral Home, Morgantown.
WALLACE, WALTER “TOM” — Funeral service at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at Rozelle-Johnson Funeral Service, Anderson. Visitation two hours prior to service. Complete obituary at www.rozelle-johnson.com.
