HOSIER, MARK A. — Alexandria, 61. Services 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, at Alexandria First Christian Church, 215 W. Berry St. Burial K of P-IOOF Cemetery, Frankton. Visitation from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday at the church. Full obituary www.owensmemorialservices.com.
HUSE, VERNON M. “Vern” — 84, Alexandria, Visitation 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, at Owens Funeral Home-Alexandria. Service 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, at the funeral home. Full obituary www.owensmemorialservices.com
JOHNSON, MILDRED — Visitation from 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at Rozelle-Johnson Funeral Service.
WENSEL, WILLIAM L. — Visitation from noon until service at 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at Rozelle-Johnson Funeral Service.