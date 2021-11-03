BUNTIN, MARTIN “MARTY” — Service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, at Loose Funeral Homes, with visitation from 11 a.m. until service.
COOK, LINDA — Linda L. Cook, 61, Anderson, passed away Oct. 31, 2021. Visitation from 1:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, until the service at 2:30 p.m. at Loose Funeral Homes & Crematory, Anderson. www.loosecares.com.
DAVIS, TYLER J. — Visitation from 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3, until the service at 1 p.m. at Owens Funeral Service, Alexandria.
POYNTER, IRENE J. — 89, and formerly of Elwood, died Oct. 28, 2021, in Columbia City. Funeral: noon Thursday, Nov 4, 2021, at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home, Elwood. Visitation from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday. Full obit: copherfeslermay.com.
PUGH, DIANA LYNN “DIANE” — 64, went to Heaven on Oct. 30, 2021, at Community Hospital. Visitation from 10 a.m. Friday until the service at noon at Rozelle-Johnson Funeral Service. Burial in Anderson Memorial Park Cemetery. Full obit at www.rozelle-johnson.com.
WHEELER, AMMON A. “GREYHOUND” — Graveside service 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at Park View Cemetery, 1101 S. Park Ave. (Ind. 9N).
