BARNARD, JAMES “MIKE” — age 70, of Elwood, died on Nov. 2, 2020. Survivors include his wife, Marlene Barnard. There will be no formal services at this time. Arrangements were entrusted to Dunnichay Funeral Home in Elwood.
WALLACE, WALTER “TOM” — Funeral service at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at Rozelle-Johnson Funeral Service, Anderson. Visitation two hours prior to service. Complete obituary at www.rozelle-johnson.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.