WAYMIRE, RAMONA L. — 69, of Elwood, died Nov. 3, 2020. Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at Elwood City Cemetery in Elwood. Arrangements were entrusted to Dunnichay Funeral Home.
Funeral Services: Nov. 6
