DICKERSON, ANITA JEAN — Please join us for a memorial to be held in honor of Anita on Saturday, Nov. 23, at Whetstone Church, 5940 S. Madison Ave., Anderson, at 12:30 p.m. A light luncheon will follow. Online obituary: www.rungemortuary.com.
KOPP, DR. William ROY — Mass 10 a.m. on Monday, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Anderson. Burial in East Maplewood Cemetery. Visitation 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at Rozelle-Johnson Funeral Service.
