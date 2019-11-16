KOPP, DR. William ROY — Mass 10 a.m. Monday, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Anderson. Burial in East Maplewood Cemetery. Visitation 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at Rozelle-Johnson Funeral Service. Contributions to St. Vincent DePaul Society.
LOWER, M. EILEEN — A Celebration gathering will be Saturday, Nov. 16, at 1 p.m. at Owens Funeral Home, Alexandria. Visitation at 11 a.m. prior to services.
SAVAGE, EARL “JUNIOR” — Services will take place at 1 p.m. Nov. 25, 2019, at Owens Funeral Home, Alexandria. Visitation will start after 11 a.m. prior to the services. Full obituary: owensmemorialservices.com.
