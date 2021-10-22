CANNELL, BETH I. (LEGG) — Service 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at Owens Funeral Home, Alexandria. Visitation at the funeral home starting at 11 a.m.
LEVELL, CHELSEA — Service 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at Owens Funeral Home, Alexandria. Visitation from 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
MCDANIEL, PHILIP — A visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, with a funeral service beginning at 2 p.m. at Legacy Cremation and Funeral Service-Anderson.
