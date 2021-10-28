REYNOLDS, RICHARD E. “DICK” — age 73, of Elwood, died Oct. 24, 2021. “Dick” worked at Steel Parts in Tipton for 32 years. Funeral will be at 11 a.m Thursday, Oct. 28, at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home, Elwood. Full obit: copherfeslermay.com.
SMITH, TIMOTHY J. — 32, passed away Monday, Oct. 24, 2021. He was born March 14, 1989. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Brown-Butz-Diedring Funeral Service & Crematory, with visitation from 10 a.m. www.brownbutzdiedring.com
