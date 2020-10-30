CRAVENS, ANNA LEE — Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at Rozelle-Johnson Funeral Service. Visitation will be two hours prior.
EILER, HARLEY DONALD — 91, of Elwood, died Oct. 27, 2020. Funeral: 11 a..m. Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home, Elwood. Burial in Elwood City Cemetery. Visitation from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at the funeral home. Full obituary: copherfeslermay.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.