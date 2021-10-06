GILLAM, MARK B. — 31-year firefighter with Elwood Fire Department, died Oct. 3, 2021. Funeral 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12, at Elwood High School Auditorium. Visitation 2 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 11, at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home. Full obit: copherfeslermay.com.
KIMBLE, ROYCE — 70, of Ingalls, died Oct. 4, 2021, at his home. Husband of Kelly (Cassidy) Kimble. Graveside services will be at 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at Mendon Cemetery, Pendleton. View complete obituary information at www.stpierrefamilyfuneral.com
STEPHENSON, KAYE ANN — 84, of Middletown, passed away Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. Born Aug. 18, 1937, in Anderson. Graveside service 1:30 p.m. Oct. 8, 2021, at Anderson Memorial Park Cemetery, 6805 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Anderson; visitation 1 to 1:30 p.m. www.ballardandsons.com.
