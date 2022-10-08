BAILEY, MORRIS PHILLIP — Visitation from 4 p.m. until the service at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at Holiness Fellowship Hall, 17345 N. County Road 150 East, Summitville.
KING, DAVID F. — Visitation from noon to 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at Noffze Funeral Home, Alexandria, with graveside services following at 2:15 p.m. Monday at Vinson Memorial Cemetery, Summitville.
KING, JANET S. — Visitation from 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, at Alexandria First Baptist Church. Additional visitation from 2 to 3 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at Upland Community Church.
PERKINS, ROBERT DALE “BOB” — Visitation from 2 p.m. until services with military honors at 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, at Wilson St. Pierre Lahm Chapel, Pendleton.
SAMUELS, JACK LEE — A Celebration of the life of Jack Samuels will be Friday, Oct. 7, at Park Place Church of God, 501 College Drive, Anderson. Greetings will begin at noon. The celebration begins at 1 p.m.