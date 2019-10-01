DECKER, ESTHER MARDELL — 98, passed away Sept. 30, 2019. Funeral services on Thursday at 1 p.m. at Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Home-Lahm Chapel, Pendleton. Visitation 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday. View obituary at wilsonstpierre.com.
HOLLIDAY, DIANA — The family will receive friends on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at Owens Funeral Home, 412 N. Harrison St., Alexandria, from 4 to 6 p.m.
WHITEMAN, VIRGINIA MAE — 95, Anderson, died Sept. 13, 2019. Graveside service Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at 10 a.m. at East Maplewood Cemetery. Rozelle-Johnson Funeral Service handled the funeral arrangements. Post online condolences at www.rozelle-johnson.com.
ZIRKLE, DOLENA “DOLLIE” E. — Visitation will be held Oct. 2, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Loose Funeral Homes & Crematory. Services will follow at 1 p.m.
