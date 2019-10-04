FLATT, LUCY — Visitation 2 to 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, with funeral service at 3 p.m. at Rozelle-Johnson Funeral Service with the Rev. Jerry Hilligoss officiating. Burial in Anderson Memorial Park Cemetery. Contributions to Florida Station Church of God.
KOLLROSS, THOMAS H. — passed away on Sept. 28, 2019, after an illness. Visitation will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. at Legacy Cremation and Funeral Services-Anderson on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019.
MCMINN, MARIE L. — Funeral at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home in Elwood.
WHITEMAN, VIRGINIA MAE — Graveside service Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at 10 a.m. at East Maplewood Cemetery in Anderson.
