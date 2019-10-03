DECKER, ESTHER MARDELL — Funeral services on Thursday at 1 p.m. at Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Home-Lahm Chapel, Pendleton. Visitation 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday.
HARRIS, FRANCES E. (RYAN) — Services will be 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at Owens Funeral Home, Alexandria. Visitation at Owens Funeral Home after 11 a.m. Thursday.
KOLLROSS, THOMAS H. — passed away on Sept. 28, 2019, after an illness. Visitation will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. at Legacy Cremation and Funeral Services-Anderson on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019.
MCMINN, MARIE L. — Funeral at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home in Elwood. Visitation from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at the funeral home.
WHITEMAN, VIRGINIA MAE — Graveside service Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at 10 a.m. at East Maplewood Cemetery.
