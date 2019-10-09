ASHBY, BETTY JEAN — 93, of Daleville, passed away Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. Calling from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Ballard and Son Funeral Home, 8212 S. Walnut St., Daleville. Graveside service in Memorial Park Cemetery, Anderson.
OREN, ALBERT LEE “TOM” — 84, Chesterfield, passed away Oct. 5, 2019, at Yorktown Manor. Calling and funeral service will be 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Chesterfield Community Church of God with Dr. Jerry Grubbs officiating. Burial will follow at Union Cemetery in Windsor. Donations may be given to the church.
