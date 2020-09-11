MALONE, WILLIAM “Bill” — Celebration of Life for William “Bill” Malone, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Gray’s Park, 2901 N. Madison Ave., Anderson. Face coverings and Social Distancing. Bring your own lawn chair. An “Ice Cream Social” will follow.
POSEY, ORLANDO “MAIN” — Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. Visitation from 10 a.m. until noon at L.C. May Funeral Services.
PRESTWOOD, JERRY D. — Celebration of Life Service at the Alexandria Eagles 1771, 217 E. Cleveland St., Alexandria, at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, with lunch following.
