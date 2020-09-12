HOERLING, LINDA KAY (DOCKREY) — passed away surrounded by her family. Service 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at Alexandria Church of the Nazarene, 1401 S. Harrison St., Alexandria. Family will receive friends after 1 p.m. at the church. Full obituary www.owensmemorialservices.com.
MALONE, WILLIAM “Bill” — Celebration of Life for William “Bill” Malone, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Gray’s Park, 2901 N. Madison Ave., Anderson. Face coverings and social distancing. Bring your own lawn chair. An “ice cream social” will follow.
PRESTWOOD, JERRY D. — Celebration of Life Service at the Alexandria Eagles 1771, 217 E. Cleveland St., Alexandria, at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, with lunch following.
WEBB, EMMA LOUISE — 93, of Bedford, died Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15 at Day & Carter Mortuary in Bedford. Visitation from 1 p.m. to service hour.
