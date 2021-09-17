KING, SHAWN ADAM — 50, Pendleton, died Sept. 15, 2021. Husband of Tara, father of Ashley and Gracie. Visitation 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Wilson St. Pierre Lahm Chapel, Pendleton. Private graveside services, Monday. View full obituary at www.stpierrefamilyfuneral.com.
LADD, NORAMAE — 90, of Elwood, died Sept. 14, 2021. She was a teacher for Madison-Grant Schools for 33 years. Funeral: 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home, Elwood, with two-hour visitation prior. Full obit: copherfeslermay.com.
MAXWELL, JOSEPH “LEVI” — 34, of Pendleton, passed away Sept. 7, 2021. A Celebration of Life Gathering will be Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. at Brown-Butz-Diedring Funeral Service & Crematory.
PRATT, PAUL — A Celebration of Life will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at Hoosier Park Top of the Park meeting room.
