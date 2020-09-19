HAYS, LAURETTA JEANNE — 77, passed away on Sept. 17, 2020. Services will be held Monday at 7 p.m. at Brown-Butz-Diedring Funeral Service & Crematory. Visitation will be Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. Post online condolences at www.brownbutzdiedring.com.
KONKLE, MICHAEL CURTIS — A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday at New Life Church of the Nazarene. Visitation one hour before service. Masks required.
MCKEE, CAROL — A celebration of life will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at the Central Christian Church, Anderson.
