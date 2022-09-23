BEGLEY JR., TED — Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until a Celebration of Life at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at Middletown Church of the Nazarene’s Fireplace Room.
DUNWIDDIE, ARETTA MARIE — A Celebration of Life will be at 1:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26, at Cross Roads United Methodist Church, 2000 Scatterfield Road, Anderson.
JONES, MAXWELL — died Sept. 21, 2022. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion. On Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, a graveside service will be at 1 p.m. at Marion National Cemetery.
LINEBERRY, JASON E. — Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at Owens Funeral Home, Alexandria.