MCKEE, CAROL — A celebration of life will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at the Central Christian Church, Anderson.
Funeral Services: Sept. 24
Tags
Tammy Talley
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
|
Support local journalism
We are making critical coverage of the coronavirus available for free.
Please consider subscribing so we can continue to bring you the latest news and information on this developing story.
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Most Popular
Articles
- Alexandria woman charged with sexual misconduct with 14-year-old boy
- Inmate requests death penalty in DOC murder
- Son accused of beating mother twice on same day
- Deputies identify suspect who fired bullets half mile into rural Chesterfield house
- Volunteer 'army' departs for Colorado to search for Morphew
- Update: Wife, friend charged in murder of Pendleton man
- APD Officer Wilson suspended without pay for 90 days
- Alexandria man arrested on 9 counts of child molesting
- Indiana governor keeps mask order, drops other virus limits
- 13 shootings in Anderson in August called 'alarming'
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.