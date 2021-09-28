CLINE, DANNY J.,77, of Elwood, died Oct. 3, 2020. He worked for Vectren Gas Co. Memorial service: 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home in Elwood, with visitation from 2 p.m. Online: www.copherfeslermay.com.

Tags

Trending Video