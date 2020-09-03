CASTOR, ROY “GENE” E. — 83, of Elwood, died Aug. 26, 2020. Funeral: 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home in Elwood. Burial in Sunset Memorial Park.
GILLIS, MILES JAMESON — passed away Aug. 31, 2020. Survivors include parents, John and Liz (Crum) Gillis; and extended family. Graveside service: 2:30 p.m. Friday at Anderson Memorial Park. Visitation: 12-2 p.m. Friday at Brown-Butz-Diedring Funeral Service & Crematory.
