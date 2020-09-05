BALLENTINE, JO ANN — 90, Anderson, died Sept. 1, 2020. Graveside service 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at Anderson Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions to Animal Protection League or South Madison Community Foundation Pendleton Swim Club. Full obituary at www.rozelle-johnson.com.
McFADDEN, JULIA — 85, of Anderson passed away on Sept. 2, 2020. Visitation 2 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, with a funeral service beginning at 3 p.m. at Legacy Cremation and Funeral Service-Anderson.
PRESTWOOD, JERRY D. — 76, Alexandria, died at his residence Aug. 28, 2020. Celebration of Life service at Eagles in Alexandria at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, with lunch following. Read full obituary at www.rozelle-johnson.com.
