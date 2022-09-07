HUFFMAN, BART A. — 65, Chesterfield. Celebration of Life dinner from 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, at Chesterfield American Legion. Please wear your favorite tie-dye. Donations to Chesterfield American Legion or Stepping Stones. Post condolences at www.rozelle-johnson.com.
ROBETON, GLEN DAVID — 67, Anderson, died Aug. 29, 2022. Visitation from 11 a.m. until service at noon Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. Burial in East Maplewood Cemetery. Contributions to Humane Society. Read obit and post condolences at www.rozelle-johnson.com.
ZIRKLE, MADONNA — Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until a celebration of life at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Ballard and Sons Funeral Home in Middletown. Jeffrie Zirkle will officiate.