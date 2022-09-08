HUFFMAN, BART A. — Celebration of Life dinner from 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, at Chesterfield American Legion.
ROBETON, GLEN DAVID — Visitation from 11 a.m. until service at noon Friday, Sept. 9, 2022.
WADE, MARY LUCILLE — 66, Muncie, died Sept. 1, 2022. Visitation from 10 a.m. until service at noon Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at Rozelle-Johnson Funeral Service, Anderson. Burial will be in Anderson Memorial Park Cemetery. Contributions to Make-A-Wish or Ronald McDonald House. Read obit at www.rozelle-johnson.com.
ZIRKLE, MADONNA — Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until a celebration of life at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Ballard and Sons Funeral Home in Middletown.