COX, GILBERT W. — 92, died Sept 9, 2019. Services will take place at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept 13, 2019, at Owens Funeral Home, Alexandria. Visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Full obituary at www.owensmemorialservices.com.
DUNN, STEPHEN A. — Service 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at Dunnichay Funeral Home, Elwood. Visitation 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday.
FIELDS, LONNIE “MICK” — Services honoring Mick’s life and legacy will take at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at First Baptist Church, 700 E. Mill St., Summitville. Visitation hour before service Thursday at the church.
