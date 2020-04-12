MAINS, JACKIE LEE — “Shine Boy,” 73, died April 9, 2020, at Bethany Pointe Health Campus. Private services will take place. Contributions may be given to Alzheimer’s Association. See full obit at www.rozelle-johnson.com.
LEDBETTER, ROBERT W. — 89, Pendleton, died April 9, 2020. Private graveside services at Grove Lawn Cemetery. A public service celebrating Bob’s life will be held at a later date once pandemic restrictions are lifted. Full obituary available at www.stpierrefamilyfuneral.com.
