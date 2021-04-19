DEHART, RUTH (KLUS) — Graveside service 10:30 a.m. June 18, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at East Maplewood Cemetery, Anderson.
JUDD, JEANNE — 98, died April 14, 2021. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 22, 2021, at the Anderson Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel with calling from 1 to 2 p.m.
KING, MARY J. — Mary J. (McMahan) King, 65, passed away April 16, 2021. Service Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at 2 p.m. at First Pentecostal Church, 630 W. 53rd St., Anderson. Visitation two hours prior. See www.rozelle-johnson.com for full obituary.
SHORT, JOHN R. — Service: 2 p.m. Wednesday at Brown-Butz-Diedring Funeral Service in Anderson. Visitation on Tuesday from 4 to 8 p.m.
