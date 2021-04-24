HOCKEMA, THOMAS B. — 67, died April 18, 2021. Service 2:30 p.m. Monday, April 26, 2021 at Rozelle-Johnson Funeral Service with burial at Anderson Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation 12:30 p.m. Monday until service. Read obit or post condolences at www.rozelle-johnson.com.
Funerals: April 24
