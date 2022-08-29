FISHER-BROWN, MICHELLE RENEE — 57, of Anderson, died Aug. 24, 2022. Nursing Honors and Memorial service 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at Rozelle-Johnson Funeral Service. Calling 2 to 4 p.m. prior to the service. Read full obit at www.rozelle-johnson.com.
GARRETT, REV. RAYMOND — age 90. Service at 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at Noffze Funeral Home, 501 N. Harrison St., Alexandria, Visitation after 11 a.m. on Thursday at the funeral home. Interment in Park View Cemetery, Alexandria. Full obituary www.owensmemorialservices.com.
HESSION, EDWARD M. — Service at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 29, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Alexandria.
MCGUIRE, BILLY JUNIOR — 74, passed away on Aug. 26, 2022. Services Tuesday at 2 p.m. at Brown-Butz-Diedring Funeral Home. Visitation noon to 2 p.m. on Tuesday. See full obituary at www.brownbutzdiedring.com.
NELSON, LARRY W. — Funeral services 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, at Owens Funeral Home in Alexandria. A Masonic Memorial service will be at 5:45 p.m. The family will receive friends after 4 p.m. at the funeral home. Full obituary-www.owensmemorialservices.com.
ROBETON, JANET LOUISE — Service 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, with visitation one hour prior at Rozelle-Johnson Funeral Service.