STENNIS, PATRICIA ANN — Graveside service 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at Maplewood Cemetery, 200 College Drive, Anderson, with Pastor O’Neal officiating. Arrangements entrusted to Gholar & Gholar Funeral Services.
Funerals: Aug. 3
Recommended for you
|
Support local journalism
We are making critical coverage of the coronavirus available for free.
Please consider subscribing so we can continue to bring you the latest news and information on this developing story.
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Most Popular
Articles
- Victims in crash during police chase identified
- Alexandria racial justice march greeted by counter-protesters
- Greenfield man ejected during crash, walks to nearby home for help
- Elwood schools confirm staff member tests positive for coronavirus; classes begin Thursday
- Coroner seeks family of Anderson man
- Daleville mother sentenced to 30 years in death of 2-year-old son
- Alexandria pool employees exposed to COVID-19
- Safety Board to learn results of chokehold investigation
- Elwood goes back to school
- Sheriff's department investigating home improvement fraud
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.