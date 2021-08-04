DICKEY, JAMES L. “JIM” — 77, passed away Saturday, July 31, 2021. Graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Anderson Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown-Butz-Diedring Funeral Service & Crematory. www.brownbutzdiedring.com.
SHULTLZ, PHILIP DWAYNE JR. — 40, Anderson, died Aug. 1, 2021, at St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis. Visitation is from noon Thursday until the 2 p.m. service at Rozelle-Johnson Funeral Service. Read obit and post condolences at www.rozelle-johnson.com.
