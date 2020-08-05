KELLEY, THOMAS JOHN — Visitation 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at Dunnichay Funeral Home. Funeral service 1 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Tom was a member of Madison County Radio Flyers. Online condolences at www.dunnichayfuneralhome.com
NYE, DALE L. — 85, died April 19, 2020, at Bethany Pointe Health Campus. Committal of cremated remains is 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 7, at East Maplewood Cemetery with military graveside rites. Full obituary may be read at www.rozelle-johnson.com.
