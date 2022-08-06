CHUBB, LARRY JOE — age 67, of Frankton, had angels accompany him to Heaven on Aug. 3, 2022. Visitation at Harper & Dunnichay Funeral Home in Frankton on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, from 4 to 6 p.m. with the funeral service at 6 p.m.
CLINGERMAN, BOBBI LEE — 29, passed away Aug. 3, 2022. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, at Loose Funeral Homes. Services will follow at 7 p.m. at the funeral home. www.loosecares.com.
FETTIG, GEORGE “MIKE” — age 82, and formerly of Elwood, died Aug. 3, 2022. He worked for Indiana Gas Co. for 32 years. Funeral at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home, Elwood. Calling 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. Obit: www.copherfeslermay.com.
GERSTORFF, JOHN ELSWORTH — 94, died Aug. 3, 2022. Visitation 11 a.m. until the service at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, at Rozelle-Johnson Funeral Service. Burial in Forrestville Cemetery, Summitville. Read obituary and post condolences at www.rozelle-johnson.com.
HOVERMALE, HERMAN — Celebration of Life to be held Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Ovid Community Church, 793 E. 600S.
HUMPHREY, LARRY LEE — 59, died June 15, 2022, at his residence. A memorial service will be Tuesday, Aug. 9 at 6 p.m. with a Celebration of Life to be held directly after memorial at United Wesleyan Church, 2233 S. Central Way, Anderson. Casual dress, please.