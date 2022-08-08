CHUBB, LARRY JOE — Visitation at Harper & Dunnichay Funeral Home in Frankton on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, from 4 to 6 p.m. with the funeral service at 6 p.m.
CLINGERMAN, BOBBI LEE — Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, at Loose Funeral Homes. Services will follow at 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
FETTIG, GEORGE “MIKE” — Funeral will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home, Elwood. Calling 3 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022.
GERSTORFF, JOHN ELSWORTH — Visitation 11 a.m. until the service at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, at Rozelle-Johnson Funeral Service.
HUMPHREY, LARRY LEE — A memorial service will be Tuesday, Aug. 9 at 6 p.m. with a Celebration of Life to be held directly after memorial at United Wesleyan Church, 2233 S. Central Way, Anderson. Casual dress, please.