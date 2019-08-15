BEATY, ANDREW J. “DREW” — Family and friends are invited to a gathering time at Owens Funeral Home, Alexandria, from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019.
HEATER, VIRGIL L. — Graveside service at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at Park View Cemetery, Alexandria.
SIMPSON, MELISSA ANNE (FOOR) — Service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at Owens Funeral Home, Alexandria. Visitation from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.