MITCHELL, MARY L. (MYRICK) — 81, of Alexandria, passed away Aug. 15, 2019. Services at 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, in Owens Funeral Home, Alexandria. Visitation after 11 a.m. Monday prior to the services. Full obituary at www.owensmemorialservices.com.
MOORE, EDDIE A. — Celebration of Life at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at the Alexandria Church of the Nazarene. Visitation at the church after 5 p.m. Aug. 20.
PHILLIPS, EDDIE WAYNE — 71, died Aug. 15, 2019, in his residence. Visitation: Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, 1 to 3 p.m. Service: 3 p.m. Tuesday, all at Owens Funeral Home, Alexandria. Full obituary at www.owensmemorialservices.com.
