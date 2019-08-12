ABSHIRE, CLIFFORD C. — Services for Clifford C. Abshire, Jr. will be held Aug.12, 2019, at 8 p.m. at the family farm, 7245 North CR 500W, Middletown. Friends may call from 4-8 p.m. Monday at the farm. www.ballardandsons.com
