HEATER, VIRGIL L. — 91, of Summitville, passed away on Monday, Aug. 5, 2019. Family and friends are invited to attend graveside services at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at Park View Cemetery, Alexandria. Full obituary at www.owensmemorialservices.com.
SIMPSON, MELISSA ANNE (FOOR) — Orestes, 29, died Aug. 7, 2019. Services at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at Owens Funeral Home, Alexandria. Visitation from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Full obituary at www.owensmemorialservices.com.
