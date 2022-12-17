BALSER, TIM K. — age 84, formerly of Elwood, died Dec. 12, 2022. He retired from Steel Parts Co. in Tipton after 35 years as a draftsman. Funeral: 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home, Elwood, and calling two hours prior. Obit: copherfeslermay.com.
BRODERICK, C. JOHN — Visitation from 10 a.m. until a Mass of Christian Burial at noon Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Alexandria.
CUSTER, TOD — Service 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, at Loose Funeral Homes, 200 W. 53rd St., Anderson.
JACKSON, KENNETH G. — 85, Alexandria, died Dec. 14, 2022. Services will take place at 6 p.m. Dec. 18, 2022, at Owens Funeral Home, Alexandria, Visitation after 3 p.m. prior to the service. Full obituary: OwensMemorialServices.com.
WIJNANTS, FRANSISCUS JOSEPH “JOE” — 95, Anderson, died Dec. 15, 2022, at home. Mass 1 p. m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Burial in Maplewood Cemetery. Visitation noon to service at church. Post condolences at www.rozelle-johnson.com.