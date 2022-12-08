BEANE, BETTIE L. (ROBINSON) — Visitation from noon until services at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at Owens Funeral Home, 412 N. Harrison St., Alexandria.
HAHN, HELEN C. — Funeral at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at Harper & Dunnichay Funeral Home, 305 Sigler St., Frankton.
NEAL, NORMA JEAN — Visitation will be from noon until services at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Brown-Butz-Diedring Funeral Service & Crematory.
STEWART, PENNY LYNN — 59, passed away Dec. 3, 2022. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service and Crematory, Lahm Chapel, 211 E. State St., Pendleton. Graveside service will follow at Grove Lawn Cemetery in Pendleton.