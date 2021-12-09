CARPENTER, LARRY E. — 81, of Alexandria, died Nov. 15, 2021. Memorial service at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at Rozelle-Johnson Funeral Service. Visitation from 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday. Full obituary on www.rozelle-johnson.com.
FAIRBURN, JAMES T. “JIM” — A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 310 E. 53rd St., Anderson.
HOOVER, UDEAN — 12-23-45 to 12-6-21. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, with a funeral service beginning at 1 p.m. at Legacy Cremation and Funeral Service-Anderson.
LUTZE, RALPH THOMAS — Visitation will be from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at Loose Funeral Home & Crematory, Anderson.
RIALL, JEFFREY L. — Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Dec. 10, 2021, with services following, at Alexandria First Baptist Church.
RYAN, JULIA LYNN (JACOBS) — Visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Dec. 10, 2021, at Owens Funeral Home, Alexandria. Services 1 p.m. Dec. 11 at Union Chapel Community Church.
WANN, RUTH H. — Calling from noon to 1 p.m. Dec. 9, with services following, at Copher-Fesler-May F.H., Elwood.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.